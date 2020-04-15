KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County council members Girmay Zahilay and Jeanne Kolh-Welles want state and federal officials to consider placing a moratorium on rent and mortgage payments during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The council members introduced legislation asking Gov. Jay Inslee to freeze rent payments and urges federal lawmakers to impose a moratorium on rent and mortgage payments.

The King County Council does not have the authority to freeze rent and mortgage payments.

“Thousands of King County residents are terrified. Not only of COVID-19, but of losing their livelihood and their homes. An eviction moratorium is a great first start, but it doesn’t address the mounting debt that will be waiting," said Zahilay and Kolh-Welles in a joint statement.

Fellow Councilmember Regan Dunn opposes the legislation.

"A rent and mortgage moratorium would set a very dangerous precedent by harnessing the power of a public health crisis to undermine the basic free-market principles of supply and demand. If landlords and banks aren't paid, we could see far, far greater damage to our economy than what has already been caused by this pandemic. This legislation should be opposed.

“Many landlords and banks have been doing everything in their power to be sensitive and accommodating to their clients' individual financial circumstances, not because they are mandated to do so but because it's the right thing to do. This is the unity and generosity that our region needs right now – not our government's forced shifting of financial burdens," Dunn said in a statement.

The Seattle City Council recently passed a non-binding resolution this week calling on state and federal officials to cancel rent and mortgage payments during the pandemic.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan enacted a 60-day moratorium on residential evictions on March 3 as the coronavirus outbreak grew. On March 18, Gov. Jay Inslee followed suit, enacting a 30-day moratorium for the rest of the state.

Kyle Woodring, director of government affairs at the Rental Housing Association of Washington, which represents landlords, previously said they’re calling for mortgage relief for property owners and rental subsidies for tenants.

Unemployment in Washington state and across the country has skyrocketed as non-essential businesses shut down in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Between March 29 and April 4, there were 170,063 new applications for unemployment in Washington state. The state Employment Security Department processed 485,000 total claims over that week with about $150 million paid out since mid-March, which was when the state started seeing COVID-related claims.

