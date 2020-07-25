x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

coronavirus

Judge rejects legal challenges to Inslee's emergency coronavirus orders

The lawsuit filed in May by some Republican lawmakers argued "the emergency has been contained" and that the ongoing restrictions weren't legally justified.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Editor's note: the attached video ran in May.

A federal judge has denied a request for a preliminary injunction against Gov. Jay Inslee's emergency COVID-19 orders that had been brought by some Republican state lawmakers.

The Seattle Times reports the legal challenge filed in May contended "the emergency has been contained" and that ongoing restrictions weren't legally justified.

RELATED: Group of Republican state lawmakers sue Gov. Jay Inslee to end stay-home order

In a court order dated Friday, Judge Benjamin Settle wrote that federal lawsuits against state officials are allowed in certain instances in which the state official has a connection with the enforcement of an allegedly unconstitutional act.

Settle wrote, however, that Inslee's lawyers persuasively argued that while the governor issues emergency orders other officials enforce those orders. There has been little enforcement of Inslee's emergency orders.

RELATED: Lawsuit challenging Washington stay-home order filed in Tacoma