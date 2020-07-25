Judge rejects legal challenges to Inslee's emergency coronavirus orders

The lawsuit filed in May by some Republican lawmakers argued "the emergency has been contained" and that the ongoing restrictions weren't legally justified.

A federal judge has denied a request for a preliminary injunction against Gov. Jay Inslee's emergency COVID-19 orders that had been brought by some Republican state lawmakers.

The Seattle Times reports the legal challenge filed in May contended "the emergency has been contained" and that ongoing restrictions weren't legally justified.

In a court order dated Friday, Judge Benjamin Settle wrote that federal lawsuits against state officials are allowed in certain instances in which the state official has a connection with the enforcement of an allegedly unconstitutional act.