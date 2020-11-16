94 coronavirus cases reported in outbreak at Stanwood long-term care facility

At least 53 residents and 41 staff members at Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood were infected with COVID-19, according to the Snohomish Health District.

As of Friday, 53 residents and 41 staff members at Josephine Caring Community had been infected, according to the Snohomish Health District.

Two residents were in the hospital and seven had recovered on Saturday, according to the care facility. Most residents showed mild or no symptoms.

“As we learned early on in this pandemic, COVID-19 infections can spread incredibly fast in congregate living environments like these,” Dr. Chris Spitters, Snohomish Health District health officer, said in a statement.

The health district was first notified of a COVID-19 case at Josephine Caring Community on Oct. 26. The number of infected people has “steadily increased” since then with cases nearly tripling over a two- to three-day period last week, according to the district.

Josephine Care Community says it is working with the Department of Health to review and revise infection control protocols. Resident group activities and dining was banned, and the facility says it continues to be “diligent” with the use of personal protective equipment, hand washing and masking.

The Snohomish Health District said it would help recommend any additional interventions.