WATCH LIVE: 5 regions in Washington moving to Phase 2 of reopening

All of Washington state, except counties in the South Central region, will soon be in Phase 2 of reopening.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Five more regions will move to Phase 2 of the “Healthy Washington” reopening plan next week.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that the following regions and counties will move forward a phase:

North – Whatcom, Skagit, Island and San Juan

Northwest – Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap and Mason

Southwest – Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Skamania and Wahkiakum

North Central – Chelan, Okanogan, Douglas and Grant

East – Spokane, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, Adams, Whitman, Garfield and Asotin

In Phase 2, a maximum of five people from outside of a person's household can gather indoors and indoor dining is available at 25% capacity until 11 p.m., among other changes. Indoor fitness centers can also open at 25% capacity.

The Puget Sound and West regions will remain in Phase 2. This includes King, Pierce and Snohomish counties in the Puget Sound region and Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific and Thurston counties in the West region.

The South Central region, which includes Yakima, Kittitas, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla and Columbia counties, is the only region in the state to remain in Phase 1.

Inslee said 92% of Washington state's population is now in Phase 2.

The regions all move forward two weeks after Inslee relaxed the criteria to move between phases. Counties must now meet three of the following four metrics to be allowed to proceed.

10% decreasing trend in case rates

10% decrease in coronavirus hospital admission rates

ICU occupancy that’s less than 90%

Test positivity rate that’s less than 10%

Each of the five regions that will move onto Phase 2 meet metrics for case rate trends, hospital admissions and ICU occupancy, according to state data. The North and Northwest regions, as well as the West and Puget Sound regions that remain in Phase 2, meet all four targets.

The South Central region failed to meet two metrics – hospital admissions and test positivity rate.

Inslee praised the state for making “real progress on the pandemic” as the number of new cases dropped “significantly” over the last few weeks. On average, Washington recorded 2,894 new cases per day at the most recent peak on Jan. 8. Since then, the seven-day average dropped to 1,327 new cases as of Jan. 30, according to data from the Washington State Department of Health.

“People have been following science,” Inslee said. “We have been masking up. Business owners have been complying with the ‘Healthy’ rules and being very innovative in this way.”