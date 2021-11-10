Gov. Inslee to discuss COVID-19 pandemic, mandates ahead of state vaccine deadline

The state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline is Monday, Oct. 18.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee is discussing the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday ahead of the state’s vaccine mandate deadline on Oct. 18.

Inslee’s office said Thursday that it is not considering pushing back the mandate deadline, which applies to many state employees, school staff and health care workers across the state.

On Tuesday, Inslee said that he was encouraged by the 92% vaccination rate among state employees so far, which leaves about 5,000 employees who have not provided proof of vaccination yet.

Additionally, leaders in the hospital industry said as of Monday, about 88% of health care workers had reported they were fully vaccinated. Leaders expect to lose roughly 2-5% of the hospital workforce next week because of the mandate.

Inslee said Tuesday that the vaccination rates show that there will not be “massive disruptions” in services across the state as many feared.

On Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) said that while cases and hospitalizations have been on a decline recently, current masking rules and social distancing rules are not going anywhere.

Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah cited these rules, along with high vaccination rates, as the reason cases are declining in the first place.

As of Oct. 11, 71.4% of the state’s eligible population is vaccinated against COVID-19.