x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: Inslee, state health officer give coronavirus update

Watch Gov. Jay Inslee give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington State Health Officer Kathy Lofy are expected to give a briefing Tuesday afternoon on the state’s response to coronavirus.

The briefing is expected to happen at 2:30 p.m.

The Washington State Department of Health released an updated COVID-19 death data report Tuesday, which quantifies whether people who were infected with COVID-19 died of the virus or another cause.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,458 coronavirus deaths statewide, according to DOH. However, that includes 65 deaths where COVID-19 wasn’t the cause. In those deaths, nine were ruled a homicide, suicide or accident, and 56 were other natural deaths.

King County has the highest number of non-COVID deaths with 23 coronavirus patients who died of something else.

RELATED: Why experts say COVID-19 death rate doesn't give full picture of current situation

RELATED: New York City reports zero COVID-19 deaths for first time in months

DOH began reclassifying COVID-19 deaths in June to paint a better picture of the impacts of coronavirus. Those death classifications include confirmed deaths where COVID-19 or a COVID-19-like condition contributed, suspected deaths where COVID-19 isn’t listed on the death certificate but the patient tested positive, pending or missing cause of death while the state awaits more information, and non-COVID deaths where the patient tested positive but died of something else.