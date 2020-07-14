WATCH LIVE: Inslee, state health officer give coronavirus update

Watch Gov. Jay Inslee give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington State Health Officer Kathy Lofy are expected to give a briefing Tuesday afternoon on the state’s response to coronavirus.

The briefing is expected to happen at 2:30 p.m.

The Washington State Department of Health released an updated COVID-19 death data report Tuesday, which quantifies whether people who were infected with COVID-19 died of the virus or another cause.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,458 coronavirus deaths statewide, according to DOH. However, that includes 65 deaths where COVID-19 wasn’t the cause. In those deaths, nine were ruled a homicide, suicide or accident, and 56 were other natural deaths.

King County has the highest number of non-COVID deaths with 23 coronavirus patients who died of something else.