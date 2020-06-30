July 15 tax deadline won't be postponed again, IRS says

You can file for an extension to submit your federal return, but the money you owe is due on July 15.

The federal tax deadline of July 15 -- which was already postponed from its traditional April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic -- will not be postponed again, the Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department announced Monday.

The IRS is urging people who owe taxes to pay what they can by July 15 to avoid penalties and interest.

Those needing an extension through Oct. 15 can do so by including a Form 4868 with their 1040. But the IRS warns the extension is just for filing the tax return. Any taxes owed to the government are still due on July 15.

“The IRS understands that those affected by the coronavirus may not be able to pay their balances in full by July 15, but we have many payment options to help taxpayers,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. “These easy-to-use payment options are available on IRS.gov, and most can be done automatically without reaching out to an IRS representative.”

Payment options for those who can't pay in full can be found here.