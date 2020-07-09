'I can't be mad at anybody but myself': Lakewood student avoids COVID all summer, but then she goes back to school

Washington's Gabby Warwick, age 20, thinks she became infected with COVID-19 at a back-to-school party in Michigan.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Gabby Warwick is disappointed in herself.

The 20-year-old said she was careful to social distance while she lived at home this summer in Lakewood.

But when she returned to college in Michigan last month, she let her guard down and was infected with COVID-19 at a party.

”People just get complacent and I was complacent,” said Warwick, who is one of 200 students at Adrian College in Michigan who tested positive since school began August 24.

"I can't be mad at anybody but myself," Warwick said. "I increased my chances and I went to a party and it wasn't even worth it."

Warwick, a senior studying sports management, is a goalie on the school’s women’s hockey team.

Sports have been suspended and most classes were moved online following a series of positive cases.

Warwick believes she contracted the virus at a back-to-school party the Friday night before school started. There were about 10-15 people at the party held at an off-campus apartment. She said guests, including herself, were not social distancing.

”One girl wore a mask. And people were giving her a hard time about it,” said Warwick, “But looking back, I definitely commend her for doing that.”

Warwick said she had a “very bad” runny nose and still has not regained her sense of smell, but considers her symptoms minor.

She said before she’s allowed to return to the hockey team she will need to have her heart and lungs examined to see if she could suffer any long-term damage.

Warwick chose to share her story with the hopes it would keep others from letting down their guard; especially because she learned COVID-19 may be something she deals with for years to come.