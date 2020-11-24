How Seattle's Union Gospel Mission plans to feed hundreds for Thanksgiving

The Mission feeds 600 to 900 people every Thanksgiving.

SEATTLE — The huge Thanksgiving feast hosted by Seattle's Union Gospel Mission will look different this year, but the organization says it still plans to feed hundreds.

Because of restrictions on gatherings due to coronavirus pandemic, the mission said it will bring food to the people.

In a typical year, Seattle's Union Gospel Mission feeds 600 to 900 people who need a meal for Thanksgiving. Instead of hosting a gathering, the Union Gospel Mission and St. Thomas Orthodox Church are boxing more than 600 individual meals.

Monday through Thursday the boxed meals will be given to Seattle's homeless. Crews will drive across the city to distribute the meals. They'll focus on areas where people live unsheltered.

"We've been caring for our community and neighbors for 88 years and we're not going to let COVID get in the way of that," said Scott Cleveland, senior director of the Men's Shelter at Seattle's Union Gospel Mission.

On Thanksgiving, roughly 100 people will have a meal at the Union Gospel Mission. Cleveland said these are the residents of the organization's recovery program.