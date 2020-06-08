How COVID-related fines against businesses are tallied

In the last week, The Department of Labor & Industries sent multiple fines to businesses for violating the Governor's COVID-19 mandates.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — In June, John Postema, the owner of Flower World in Maltby, banned employees from wearing masks.

He was under investigation by Labor and Industries (L&I) and now he is facing a $4,200 fine.

"In this case, the complaints that we received were that employees were being told they could not wear masks. And I think that's what stood out," said Tim Church, the public affairs manager for L&I.

Church said fines for violations of Gov. Jay Inslee's COVID-19 mandates come from a variety of factors and all businesses aren't fined the same.

It all starts with a complaint. L&I complaints from businesses that don't need a specific license, like a flower shop. However, something like a barber shop would be investigated by the Department of Licencing. A bar or restaurant would be investigated by the Liquor and Cannabis Board.

After the complaints are investigated and validated, things like the size of the business, the number of employees and types of violations are factored in.

L&I has a tiered system for violations and fines: general, serious, and willfully serious. They rank from no penalty to steeper financial fines.

According to the department, Flower World's case is a "serious" violation. Church said it is the lack of social distancing, not doing temperature checks and the banning of masks that earned the fine.

"This was a situation that the employees were not only told that they could or could not, but they also were told that they should not wear masks on the job. And that was concerning," he said.

Businesses have up to 15 to appeal the fines and in an email. Postema said that's exactly what he's going to do.

He sent KING 5 a 98-page appeal of the L&I violations. He defends that he provided a safe and healthy workplace and followed federal OSHA and state guidelines, writing "L&I does not have the legal authority to create rules out of thin air."

Church said that as of this writing, Postema had not reached out to L&I about an appeal.