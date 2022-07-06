Hospital leaders: 'Mask up' amid new COVID-19 surge in Washington state

COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 10% over the last week, reaching almost 600 cases in hospitals statewide, according to the state hospital association.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Hospital leaders in Washington said the state is in a "very concerned" stage when it comes to the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. All but five Washington counties are reporting a "high rate" of the virus.

According to the Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA), COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 10% over the last week, reaching almost 600 cases in hospitals statewide.

Hospitalizations, while high, are plateauing. It's now down from February's peak which saw 1,700 hospitalizations, but still higher than April's average of 230 coronavirus hospitalizations a day.

Most people are not getting as sick from COVID, though, with more access and faster testing and treatments, according to health leaders who spoke at a press conference Monday.

The result is fewer than one COVID-19 death a day in Washington state.

But, state health leaders said it's not just COVID patients that are making some hospitals in the Puget Sound run at 120% over normal capacity.

Washington has one of the fewest hospital beds per capita ratios in the country so other viruses like the flu are also a concern.

"What it ultimately means is at times, to staff our facilities, we've got to use staffing levels that are crisis staffing where sometimes we have to ask people who feel well enough to come to work, which is not ideal," said Dr. David Carlson, Chief Physician Officer at United Way of Pierce County.