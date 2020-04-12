Health officials warn mental health issues could rise as COVID-19 cases increase

While states navigate infection rates and higher hospitalizations, the risk of suicide, depression, hopelessness and substance abuse increases. Help is available.

SEATTLE — The rate of depression for adults in the U.S. has tripled during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a JAMA network study.

The Washington State Department of Health predicts this will worsen as the number of coronavirus cases increase and dreary weather days approach.

While the states try to navigate infection rates and higher hospitalizations, the risk of suicide, depression, hopelessness and substance abuse will be high.

Bryna Dunaway McCollum, a physician assistant at the UW Medicine Neighborhood Northgate Clinic said doctors are prepared to handle this.

"This year, we've definitely seen more folks. And absolutely, this has been a more stressful year," she said. "It's something that mental health professionals are really experienced and capable of helping people with."

The added stressors of the pandemic coupled with Seasonal Affective Disorder could especially take a toll on the health of Washingtonians.

SAD most commonly occurs during the fall and winter months when there are shorter hours of daylight.

If you are experiencing stress due to the coronavirus pandemic you can call the Washington Listens hotline at (833) 681-0211.

Other resources: