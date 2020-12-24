Happy 80th birthday to a man who's never been in the news so much in his life.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a top adviser in the nation's response to COVID-19, was born on Christmas Eve 1940.
Many Americans had never heard of the New York native until the virus struck in early 2020.
Fauci has advised six presidents on HIV/AIDS and many other domestic and global health issues. He's directed the NAID since 1984.
Earlier this week, the doctor joined Trump administration officials in getting a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in a ceremonial event. Fauci said the vaccine will help the country recover from COVID-19.
He's also assured children in the United States that Santa Claus is safe from the virus because he made sure he got a vaccine.
In honor of his birthday, Thursday has been declared "Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day" in Washington, DC.