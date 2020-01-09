Coronavirus relief grants offered to Snohomish County businesses, residents

Federal grants under the CARES Act are available for small businesses, homeowners and renters in Snohomish, Marysville and Everett.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Thanks to federal money from the second round of the CARES Act, Snohomish County and cities like Snohomish, Everett and Marysville can divvy up funds to small businesses and residents struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. However, there are limitations.

As the economic development and communications manager in Snohomish, Wendy Poischbeg sifted through 37 small business applications for the city's small business grant program.

"When you read the heartbreaking situation for these businesses, it really taps at your heartstrings," she said.

Thirty-one businesses were eligible for $3,500 grants.

"It means that they might last one more month," said Poischbeg.

Snohomish hopes to bring some good news to homeowners and renters as well, as they're accepting applications right now for utility support and rent assistance, again all through CARES Act federal funds.

Other places putting their federal dollars to work in Snohomish County are Everett, Marysville and the county itself. Everett is accepting applications for its second round of small business funding, giving away $700,000, which is $200,000 more than its first round. Marysville is giving $200 payments for utilities and Snohomish County will give grants for nonprofits.

The unfortunate part is that the need is great, but federal money only spreads so far. With little to no local funds available, cities like Snohomish are getting creative. The city has come up with low-cost ways to hopefully make a big impact, like being lenient with outdoor dining rules and giving tools to help businesses move online.

"These creative collaborations are going to be key for everyone's survival," said Poischbeg.