Why Granite Falls has emerged from the pandemic stronger than before

The food bank and community coalition say they're better able to address their community's needs after the COVID-19 pandemic brought them to the forefront.

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The continuing pandemic exposed societal needs that have simmered under the surface for many years. From hunger to mental health, communities are having to face problems that are now impacting families in unprecedented ways.

In some cases, though, communities are emerging from the pandemic stronger than before and better able to meet the needs of their neighbors.

Since the coronavirus first hit just over a year ago, the number of people using the Granite Falls Food Bank has doubled from 500 a month to 1,000.

And workers soon realized the needs ran much deeper than just feeding hungry families.

"It was almost as if we were opening a box that was closed and now we're seeing inside. We're seeing what's really happening in the community," said Food Bank Executive Director Ryan Whitton.

"We could just see our community struggling," added Carol Panangos, president of the Granite Falls Community Coalition. "The pandemic, it's like the layers of an onion."

Sensing the urgency of the situation, the food bank partnered with the coalition, enlisting a small army of activists to reach out to a community hurting so deeply.

"Suicide, that's been a problem. Drug abuse, that's been a problem. The difference is, now people are more engaged in the fight against these problems," said Whitton.

Through a series of grants made possible by the pandemic, the food bank has been able to triple its size.

The coalition is working with Volunteers of America to get people drug counseling, housing assistance and help with mental health issues.

They've also created a team to tutor children at the local Boys and Girls Club, not just in academics, but in so many of the other issues brought on by the pandemic.

"They help them with mathematics and English, but they also help them with the harder things. Why are my parents out of work? Why does my brother want to kill himself? Those are the things that they really need addressed in their lives," Whitton said.

And it's all starting to bear fruit.

Coalition members said since their expansion they've been able to serve an additional 200 children, alone, in their community. And grocery stores have actually started approaching the food bank, asking what they can do to help.

After a brutal year of disease, death and despair, the Granite Falls community is healing.