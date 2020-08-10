Inslee extends eviction moratorium, announces $15 million in federal funding for businesses

The governor's moratorium on evictions has been extended through December. A $15 million federal grant has been provided to Washington to help businesses.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee extended the state's eviction moratorium on Thursday, and also announced more federal funding to help businesses handle the financial fallouts from the coronavirus pandemic.

The eviction moratorium has been extended through Dec. 31, 2020.

"We certainly don’t need more housing insecurity during the uncertainty of this pandemic," said Inslee during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Inslee also announced a $15 million federal grant provided to the state by the U.S. Economic Development Administration to assist businesses during the pandemic.

Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown said the grant is one of the largest of these types of grants in the country.

"We've got success stories out there," said Brown, referencing businesses that have endured the pandemic with help from state and federal funding. "But we know it's not going to be easy, this is going to be a tough period of time for many businesses."

It wasn't immediately clear what the criteria for qualifying for the federal grant will be, but Brown said, "We've asked and are monitoring that the grants go out equitably with respect to region and specific demographic groups."

Brown said the state will work with its business partnerships to distribute the funding to qualifying businesses. She also said the state will continue to work with federal partners, and potentially the legislature, to get more relief for businesses in the future.

In the meantime, Inslee encouraged people to be conscious of their shopping habits.

"We can help to as shoppers," said Inslee, "I encourage people to shop locally, shop small business, help these folks out right now."

Inslee also took time to address a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases across the state, including an outbreak at the University of Washington's Greek row that has grown to more than 200 cases so far.

"We are so concerned by the sororities and fraternities, quite frankly, that are putting us all at risk," said Inslee. He also said the state is looking to see more leadership from the Greek community.

"They've got to step up and take responsibility for this. There will be consequences if we don't get that leadership because this is too deadly to ignore," said Inslee.