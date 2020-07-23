Gov. Inslee puts new limits on gatherings, businesses after COVID-19 cases rise

Gov. Jay Inslee is imposing further restrictions on bars, restaurants, fitness centers and wedding and funeral services to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee has announced plans to implement more restrictions on businesses, wedding ceremonies, funerals and fitness centers in Washington to continue to limit the spread of COVID-19 as the state is seeing a resurgence of cases.

Indoor dining at restaurants will now be limited to members of the same household only. For counties in Phase 3, there may only be five people at a table and total occupancy cannot exceed 50%. Previously, counties in Phase 3 could have 10 people or less to a table at a restaurant and 75% occupancy.

Alcohol sales must also end at 10 p.m. Bars will have to close indoor services and game areas like pool tables, video games and darts will be prohibited.

The changes for restaurants and bars take effect on July 30.

"But we do know this, at the moment, the only effective tool against this pandemic is to change some of our practices," said Gov. Inslee during the Thursday afternoon press conference. "The rate of transmission has been increasing around the state. Our suppression of this virus is not where it needs to be to continue to allow more activity."

There will also be changes for wedding ceremonies and funeral services. Receptions are no longer allowed. Ceremonies are permitted with 20% occupancy or 30 people, whichever is less and people must maintain six feet of physical distance.

The changes for weddings and funerals take effect on August 6.

Fitness centers will also be forced to have limited capacity. For counties in Phase 2, fitness centers will be limited to five people. In Phase 3, fitness centers will be limited to 25% occupancy.

The governor is also prohibiting indoor family entertainment facilities, like mini-golf areas and the like.

The changes to fitness centers and family entertainment venues also take effect on July 30.

"These prohibitions are apart of our approach but they only supplement what we really need which is for individuals to make individual decisions for the good of the community," said Gov. Inslee.

The statewide mandate requiring face masks to be worn in public spaces or outside where six feet of physical distance is not possible is also expanding.

Starting Saturday, July 25, face masks will be required in common areas as well, such as elevators and shared spaces in apartment complexes, nursing homes, etc.

Department of Health Secretary John Wiesman said face masks will help curb the spread of COVID-19.

"We must dig back in to regain control," said Wiesman, speaking about the start of the pandemic when we had increased restrictions.

Gov. Inslee also announced Thursday that he's extending his eviction moratorium until October 15.