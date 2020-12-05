Gov. Inslee unveils plan for rapid COVID-19 contract tracing in Washington

More than 1,300 people are being trained to help with COVID-19 contact tracing in Washington state.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee outlined a state plan for coronavirus contact tracing, which is a way to monitor contacts of infected people.

By the end of the week, there will be more than 1,300 people trained and ready to help with COVID-19 contact tracing.

The plan, according to Inslee, is to alert people who came into contact with someone infected by coronavirus within 24 hours of contact.

"This has to be very quick," Inslee explained.

Contact tracers include those serving with the National Guard, Department of Licensing, and state and local health officials.

The contact tracing is another step toward re-opening the economy and lifting social distancing restrictions in the state.

"This initiative will be a statewide extension of what local public health districts have historically done for other diseases such as tuberculosis and hepatitis, and the like," Inslee said Tuesday. "But it will be in a much grander scale, as it needs to be given the extent of the COVID-19 virus."



Inslee continued, "It will be the largest in our state's history, as it should be. And I'm very glad that we can implement this initiative now."

The Associated Press reports that the contact tracers include 351 members from the National Guard, 390 from the Department of Licensing and 630 tracers are state or local health professionals. The total number of contact tracers in Washington is expected to rise.

Contact tracing is a part of the process to stop chains of transmission, according to the CDC.