Gov. Inslee extends Washington’s stay home order through May 31

Inslee unveiled a four-phase approach to reopening the state, with at least three weeks passing between each phase.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is extending the state’s stay home order through May 31.

He unveiled a four-phase approach to reopening the state. Each phase will still require social distancing and continued health precautions.

"We have not won this fight against this virus," he said.

He said Phase 1 could be implemented by mid-May. Inslee did not give a firm timeline on the next phases, though he said it would be at least three weeks between each reopening phase.

The three week timeframe would "allow us to evaluate whether what we've done has worked or not or whether it's increased danger," he said.

"This phased approach does recognize the economic circumstances of our state, and the need to not have more fatalities, and not have children infected so we have to close many many schools," he told reporters.

Inslee said the state will evaluate on opening up based on the amount of disease activity, risk to vulnerable populations, testing capacity, health care system readiness and having enough staff to conduct case and contact investigations. The state has posted the status of these factors on its COVID-19 Risk Assessment Dashboard.

He also said that counties with smaller populations and low numbers of cases and can also explore possibilities of moving to phase two earlier than the rest of the state. Those counties include Columbia, Garfield, Jefferson, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Skamania, Wahkiakum, Grays Harbor, Kittitas and Ferry.

Phase 1

Some restrictions could be lifted in mid-May, including retail curbside pickup, auto sales, car washes and drive-in church services.

The ban on large gatherings remains in effect, even gatherings where participants think they can socially distance.

Phase 2

Increase in outdoor recreation, including camping.

Small gatherings of five people or less could return

New construction and in-store retail purchases with health restrictions.

Barber shops and salons could reopen.

Restaurants could reopen with 50% capacity and table size no larger than five people.

Some professional services and offices could open as well, even though teleworking would remain strongly encouraged.

Pet care services including grooming could resume.

Phase 3

Gatherings of 50 people or less could resume, including sports activities.

Restaurants and bars could increase their capacities to 75% and gyms and movie theaters could reopen at 50% capacity.

Retail, libraries, museums and government buildings could reopen.

Recreational facilities including pools could open at 50% capacity.

Phase 4

The majority of public interactions could resume and gatherings of more than 50 people would be allowed, but still while practicing social distancing.

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues could return to allow the maximum licensed capacity of their venues.

Worksites could reopen, but with physical distancing remaining in place.

On Wednesday, Inslee announced Washington's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" orders would extend past May 4.

Some industries like certain construction projects, elective surgeries, fishing, and golfing have benn allowed to resume soon, with modifications.

Inslee said that he would announce "the next phase" of reopening Washington state during Friday's announcement. There is talk that areas, where there are fewer COVID-19 cases, will have restrictions eased.

An official agenda of the governor's announcement has not been released.

Inslee said Wednesday that while coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations were declining in April, the numbers are not low enough to ensure that those numbers will continue to decline.

"We are still not at the level that we can be confident that if we release our social distancing these numbers will not begin to go up as well," he said.