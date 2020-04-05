Gorge Amphitheatre postpones Dave Matthews, Phish until 2021

The Gorge Amphitheatre has postponed or canceled several big shows by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gorge Amphitheatre has postponed several big acts until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, including Dave Matthews Band and Phish, and canceled others.

The venue posted that the shows will be delayed until next year on its Facebook page.

Dave Matthews will now be at the Gorge on Sept. 3-5, 2021. Phish will play on July 16, 17 and 18.

Journey, scheduled for May 16, and Brad Paisley, scheduled for May 23, have been canceled.

If you already have tickets to the postponed shows, they will be good for the new dates.

You can also request a refund, according to Live Nation, the event promoter for the shows. Go to livenation.com/refund.

"We appreciate all of our fans and understand you have a lot of questions regarding upcoming shows," the venue posted. "We are working with artists to make sure you have the most up to date information as we receive it."

The venue said the latest status of events will be posted at livenation.com/eventstatus.