Bellevue 10-year-old builds website to share positive news about COVID-19

Aryaman Sinha, who is almost 11, founded Good Newz Coronavirus to give people hope.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — One Bellevue 10-year-old wants to spread some happiness and hope with www.GoodNewzCoronavirus.com, a newsletter and website that shares positive news about coronavirus.

Webmaster Aryaman Sinha is 10 — almost 11. It’s an important distinction for a young man who has taken on an impressive project.

Good Newz Coronavirus has the motto, "Spreading good news, not the virus." Aryaman founded the website, and he posts three positive news stories relating to coronavirus each day.

He sends out a newsletter with 10 stories each week. Currently, his website has over 550 encouraging stories from more than 50 countries around the world.

More than 100 subscribers fuel the nearly 11-year-old, who says he just wants to make people happy. He built and manages the website on his own and spends time each day searching and sharing positive COVID-19 related stories from home.

Stories on the site right now range from KING 5's story about a high school student helping seniors sign up for COVID-19 vaccines, to AstraZeneca selling their U.K.-approved vaccine at-cost to lower- and middle-income countries, to a teenager in Texas who saved a family that didn't know their house was on fire because they had lost their sense of smell.

This is a voluntary project and Aryaman doesn't make any money off of it.