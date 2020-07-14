Map shows county-by-county risk of encountering COVID-19 at an event

Plug in your county and the size of the event, and calculate the risk that at least one person there will have COVID-19.

SEATTLE — A new tool developed by Georgia Tech allows people to look up their risk of encountering COVID-19 at event, based on the county they live in.

The interactive map allows users to choose a county anywhere in the United States, choose the event size (anywhere from 10 people to 10,000), and then calculate the risk that at least one COVID-19 positive person will be present.

For example, in King County, the tool calculates that at a 100-person event, there is a 60% chance that someone in attendance will be COVID-19 positive. At a gathering with only 10 people, that risk goes down to 9%.

In Pierce County, the tool shows there is a risk level of 57% at a gathering with 100 people in attendance, and a risk level of 8% at a gathering with only 10 people. The risk level is even lower in Snohomish County. According to the interactive map, there is a 48% chance someone will test positive at a 100-person gathering and a 6% risk at a gathering with only 10 people.

Alternatively, the risk is 94% or above at gatherings with 100 people in the five Washington counties still in a modified Phase 1 of reopening: Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, and Yakima.

The interactive map is based on data from The COVID Tracking Project at The Atlantic, which pulls daily data on COVID-19 testing and patients from all 50 states. It's also based on 2019 U.S. Census data.