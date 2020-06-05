Friday Harbor couple stuck on Caribbean boat due to coronavirus

In the meantime, staying on a sailboat is their only option. They hope to make a return flight before hurricane season, which typically starts in the Caribbean next

SEATTLE — The family of a Friday Harbor couple says the pair is stuck in the Caribbean due to the coronavirus. Though it might not be as good as it sounds.

"It's just frustrating because with all this going on, you want them to be at home, in their own home and be safe," said Mark McCardle, whose sister and brother-in-law are stranded overseas off the coast of Grenada.

The Friday Harbor residents are in a nautical no man's land -- cell service is spotty and so is the internet access.

"They're quarantined on the boat. They let them off three days a week for four hours to go shopping for food."

McCradle is trying to get them home. He says American Airlines has canceled their return flight to Miami for two straight months.

"They had an April flight canceled a May flight canceled. And now they're hanging their hopes flight on a June 5th flight off the island on American Airlines."

We reached out to American Airlines and they say they're not to blame. They say the "International Airport (in Grenada) remains closed to all commercial flights."

The US Embassy for the region says it's working on arranging additional flights, but this couple says the alternatives are just too expensive.

"They're starting to chew on each other a little bit," McCardle said.