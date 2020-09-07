Fred Hutch to lead COVID-19 vaccine trials

A team at Fred Hutch will coordinate at least five large scale coronavirus vaccine trials over 100 clinical trial sites across the U.S. and internationally.

SEATTLE — The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center will lead coronavirus vaccine trials as part of a national effort to reduce the spread of the virus.

A team at the research center will coordinate at least five large scale trials over 100 clinical trial sites across the U.S. and internationally.

In a press release Dr. Larry Corey, a virologist with Fred Hutch, said the trials will meet the highest standards of safety and scientific accuracy.

“We need multiple successful vaccines to protect the entire global population from COVID-19 and stop the spread of a virus that has killed so many people, infected many more and disrupted our way of life,” said Dr. Corey.

The trials will be funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.