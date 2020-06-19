First Washington State Department of Corrections inmate dies of coronavirus

On Wednesday, 63-year-old Victor Bueno died due to coronavirus, the first state inmate to die from the virus.

CONNELL, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Corrections reported on Thursday that a 63-year-old male inmate died of coronavirus, the first state inmate to die from the virus.

According to the DOC, 63-year-old Victor Bueno died of coronavirus on Wednesday after initially being taken to a hospital on May 31. Bueno was an inmate at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell, according to the department.

Coyote Ridge recently places its Medium Security Complex under restricted movement protocols as coronavirus cases topped 100 in total. As of today, there are 38 confirmed cases among staff and 91 among inmates.