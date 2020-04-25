SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — “The first thing is this horrible load of guilt.”

Susanne Jones of Skagit County recalled her first reaction when she learned she had the coronavirus.

“Like how many people did I possibly infect?” she asked.

Jones says it was late February when she started feeling off. But she thought it was allergies. She went to a dance class telling herself if she had a fever she wouldn’t attend.

“So I got there and walked up to this woman I dance with and said do I have a fever?" she said. The woman felt her forehead. " And she said nope, you don't seem to have a fever, so I danced for five hours.”

Jones continued about her errands over the next few days like many did. Gov. Jay Inslee wouldn't issue the "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order for several more weeks.

Jones decided to get tested after she says a friend died from the virus. Jones had to be tested twice.

“I went to Skagit Valley Health and they had my results in about 24 hours and sure enough I was positive for COVID-19,” she said.

Jones became the first person in Skagit County to have a confirmed case on March 10. The county posted her story on their website as a reminder for everyone.

RELATED: Seattle woman who recovered from coronavirus now helping other families in need

Jones says while she was relieved to know, she was worried about the people she came in contact with.

“It turns out at least from the contact tracing they couldn’t find anybody I infected,” she said.

Jones adds that several of her friends did ultimately test positive, and their symptoms varied.

Since recovering, Jones says she’s worked with University of Washington Virology to get tested for antibodies and should get results in the coming weeks.

“So now I'm waiting to find out, one, did I make antibodies and did I make enough antibodies to donate," she said. "I hope I did.”

RELATED: COVID-19 antibody testing at UW Virology may be a step toward finding a vaccine

RELATED: The importance of an antibody test in the fight against coronavirus