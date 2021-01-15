x
Federal report says pandemic hit seafood industry hard

Editor's note: The above video previously aired in Nov. 2020.

A federal report says the coronavirus pandemic has taken away about a third of the commercial fishing industry’s revenue. 

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday that revenues from catch brought to the docks by commercial fishermen fell 29% over the course of the first seven months of the year. 

The report says revenues declined every month from March to July, including a 45% decrease in July.

The NOAA report says the seafood industry at large has been hit hard by restaurant closures, social distancing protocols and the need for safety measures. 

