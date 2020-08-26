Washington farmers to ask Inslee to allow fall activities

Activities like wagon rides and animal petting areas are currently required to be closed to slow the spread of coronavirus.

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A group of Washington farmers will meet with Governor Jay Inslee's Office Wednesday to ask the state to change the current coronavirus mandate around agritourism.

The farmers sent a letter to the governor and a revised plan explaining how they can open and operate safely, adding that fall actives are when many farms make most of their revenue for the year.

Gov. Inslee's order currently restricts activities like animal petting areas, children's play equipment, haunted houses, along with hay, wagon and train rides.

“We had already, as farms together, put in a lot of our own protocols, again as a group, so we were setting a standard,” explained Sarah Ricci, who owns Bob's Corn and Pumpkin Farm with her husband. “So, a lot of that is just helpful with even, we've even done things that the mandate doesn't say we need to do just because we want the farms to be safe."

Ricci said she felt blindsided by the announcement and believes the farm can open safely with protocols in place.

The suggested guidelines sent to Gov. Inslee consist of about eight pages of rules, and some reference guidelines already being used for open activities. For example, the proposal references the current zoo and aquarium guidelines for animal pet viewing activities.

Ricci hopes the suggested changes will allow farms to open with limited capacity rather than closing activities altogether.