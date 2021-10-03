Skagit County advocates ready to help tenants as eviction moratorium set to expire

The state eviction moratorium, which was put in place last year due to the pandemic, is set to expire at the end of this month unless the governor extends it.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — One out of every ten renters in Washington state is behind on their payments. The state eviction moratorium is scheduled to expire at the end of March and the clock is ticking for thousands with little money and even less hope.

Many of those people are telling stories of heartbreak and financial ruin as the effects of the unforgiving pandemic march on with indifference.

"We had a tenant who has really been struggling," said Kathleen Morton, housing manager for Community Action of Skagit County. "The tenant had a baby and lost both of his parents and has been out of work."

Morton said stories like that are increasingly common.

As we enter year two of the pandemic many have exhausted all of their savings, and maxed out credit cards with few if any options left.

With so many businesses still closed and people out of work, Community Action's Liz Jennings said people are using what little money they have for basic necessities.

"For many families it's even more dire now than it was at the beginning of the COVID pandemic," said Jennings.

"It can happen really quickly," added Morton, "especially if you have a family without reserves who have already been on the cusp of struggling for a little while."

Skagit County is in a particularly precarious position because it has a rental vacancy rate of less than 1%. That's the second lowest in the state. And it means if you are evicted, your chances of finding a new place to live are next to zero.

"An eviction notice is essentially a notice of homelessness," said Jennings. Community Action is now stepping in to help.

The organization is ready to give $300,000 in rental assistance to anyone in the county who qualifies.

"We anticipate being able to serve 130 households per month with current Eviction Prevention grants," said Jennings.

They're asking struggling landlords to reach out on behalf of their tenants. That's what happened in the case of that new father whose parents had just died.

"The landlord contacted us and because of that the landlord was able to make his mortgage payments and keep his property," said Morton.

Experts say even if you are working you might still be eligible for rental or other aid.

"Our advice is try to have a good relationship with your landlord and pay whatever you can," said Jennings. "There are food programs, energy programs we can set you up with that will help keep what little income people have in the home. There are resources to make those scarce dollars go further in the household. If you're struggling, ask for help. You probably qualify for more than you realize."