EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett City Council unanimously approved sweeping budget cuts on Wednesday that are designed to stave off even greater economic hardship in the future as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

"We know this is incredibly hard and frustrating," said Mayor Cassie Franklin.

The news came in an emergency council meeting— it wasn't unexpected but that didn't make things any less painful.

Franklin asked for about $9 million in cutbacks to city services that will continue into next year.

"It is our hope by taking these swift and decisive actions now that we'll make it through this time with strength and resilience and be able to come back and continue to serve our community," she said.

Every department, except for police and fire, will be hit.

About 97 jobs are impacted either through layoffs, people leaving voluntarily, or by leaving positions unfilled.

The city's senior center will remain closed for the foreseeable future, as will swimming pools.

Hardest hit will be Everett's Parks and Recreation Department. Summer camps and sports will be canceled as well as the city's 4th of July celebration. Music and arts programs have been decimated and libraries will lose staff and cut back hours.

$350,000 in administrative cuts will come directly from the Mayor's office.

Franklin said she has already effectively taken a pay cut because of the city's $12 million structural deficit.

"We have a salary commission that determines my pay. They offered an increase. I denied that increase and donated that money back to the general fund at the beginning of the year," said the mayor.

The cuts take effect immediately and will last at least 18 months. However, the mayor said this may not be the end.

Councilmember Liz Vogeli said her heart breaks to have to do this to the city that she loves.

"I had tears rolling down my face as (we were) discussing the cuts to our most fantastic programs. I feel it. I feel it for all of us in Everett."