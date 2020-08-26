Emergency ferry brings relief to isolated Point Roberts residents

The passenger-only ferry between Point Roberts and Blaine filled up quickly on Tuesday. The Port of Bellingham may consider more runs, depending on the demand.

Residents of Point Roberts, Washington are finally getting some relief in the form of a weekly ferry to Blaine.

An emergency ferry route was arranged to help the town's residents who have been stuck in Point Roberts since the U.S.-Canada border closed in March.

Point Roberts is a tiny piece of land that hangs below the 49th parallel. It is surrounded by water on three sides and shares its northern border with Canada, but the town is actually part of Whatcom County.

Normally, residents can drive about 25 miles through British Columbia to get back into the U.S. But when international travel was suspended this year, the town's 1,300 residents were effectively stuck on their 4.8 square-miles of land.

There is no regular ferry or air service out of Point Roberts. Until this week.

The Port of Bellingham arranged an emergency ferry to run between Point Roberts and Blaine "to access critical goods and services." The passenger-only ferry is free, but reservations are required.