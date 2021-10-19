Edmonds K-8 school closes for two weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak

Madrona K-8 will be closed until Nov. 1. Students will switch to remote learning.

EDMONDS, Wash. — A surge in COVID-19 cases at Madrona K-8 in Edmonds has led to the closure of the school building until Nov. 1.

The school building closed Tuesday, Oct. 19. Classes were cancelled as staff prepared for remote learning.

In the past 10 days, there were 26 COVID cases at Madrona.

Of the 591 enrolled students, 236 were sent home because of classroom closures. Of those students, 135 are quarantined because they were in direct close contact of confirmed COVID cases, according to a letter from Edmonds School District Superintendent Gustavo Balderas.

Close contacts to those with confirmed cases are being asked not to participate in activities or go to child care.

The Snohomish Health District recommended and supported the decision to close the school until Nov. 1, according to Balderas.