EDMONDS, Wash. — Volunteers at Washington Kids in Transition made another round of deliveries to hundreds of hungry Edmonds families via the Edmonds Food Bank.

It's important, gratifying work, especially right now, but Executive Director Kim Gorney worries it isn't enough.

"I feel like I'm sitting on top of a volcano that's about to erupt and I don't know how severe that eruption is going to be," she said.

About 4,400 households, or about 25% of the families in Edmonds live below or near the poverty line. In many cases they are the restaurant and retail workers who have now been unemployed for weeks.

"It's really scary because we are very much right at the beginning of this crisis," Edmonds City Councilman Luke Distelhorst said.

Distelhorst wants the city to start providing assistance of up to $1,000 for qualifying low-income families and seniors who have been impacted by coronavirus.

People who qualify would be a family of four making $59,000 a year or less, or a couple making $48,000 or less, annually.

It would not be a cash handout. Instead the money would be distributed through organizations like Kids in Transition and be used for rent, motel stays, grocery cards or utility payments.

"These organizations would be vetted by city staff to make sure they have the necessary screening set up to properly handle the grants like this," says Distelhorst. "On the back end, there would be an audit, as well."

The goal is to keep them from slipping through the cracks and onto the street.

"Really the most cost effective way to address homeless is to prevent it from the start," said the council member, who was appointed to a vacant seat in January. "Once people fall into homelessness it's much harder and more expensive to put people back into housing."

The money, up to $100,000, would come from a city fund already earmarked to combat homelessness.

The Edmonds City Council is expected to vote on the funding at its Tuesday night meeting which begins at 7 p.m. You can watch it online.

