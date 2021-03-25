Edmonds businesses at odds over 'Walkable Main Street' program

The City of Edmonds made Main Street pedestrian-only to help businesses during the pandemic. Some loved it, but others said it backfired.

EDMONDS, Wash — As we inch closer to the end of the pandemic, cities are deciding whether to keep some of the changes brought on by coronavirus. In Edmonds, not everyone agrees which changes have been positive.

"We're living in very, very difficult times," says Niko Raptis, owner of The Loft restaurant. "I think any positive help from the city always helps businesses stay open."

Last summer that help came in the form of the "Walkable Main Street" program where Edmonds shut down three block of downtown to cars on weekends. The idea was to encourage more people to come to Edmonds, stay safe outdoors and visit local businesses, especially vulnerable restaurants.

Raptis says during that time his business doubled.

"That brought a lot of people, not only from Edmonds, but from the broader area to downtown Edmonds," he said. "It helped us dramatically."

The city is planning to bring Walkable Main Street back this summer, but some business owners believe it's a bad idea.

"I did lose business. I know I lost business, especially on Saturdays," says Jenny Murphy, owner of Sound Styles clothing boutique.

Murphy says the program focused too much on restaurants and not enough on retail.

Opening up Main Street purely to pedestrians took people away from sidewalks and storefronts, so they were less likely to window shop.

It also took away dozens of coveted parking spots, forcing people to walk several blocks to get downtown.

Jenny says her customers simply stopped coming.

"My customers want to shop. They need to have parking that's relatively close. It doesn't have to be right outside the front door but it has to be relatively close," she says. "The restaurants have their 'streateries,' now. They are established so there's no need for Walkable Main Street."

Mayor Mike Nelson, however, said public support for the program has been overwhelming. He believes closing off the street is good for everybody.

"It's been so successful, not only do we want it downtown but we want to see how we can expand it to other parts of our city," Nelson said.

KING 5 asked Nelson about whether the city has been focusing too much on restaurants at the expense of retail.

"Restaurants are anchor institutions. They bring people together, here. They bring people to gather for breakfast, lunch and then they check out the shops," Nelson said.



Nelson says he plans to address the parking issue by asking nearby businesses that are closed on weekends to offer up their lots for customers to park.