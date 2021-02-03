Drive-in memorial at Tacoma Dome honors those who died from COVID-19

The crowd recognized more than 450 people who have died in Pierce County from COVID-19.

TACOMA, Wash. — A group gathered at the Tacoma Dome Monday night to honor those who have died from COVID-19. Families and friends were there to remember the names behind the numbers.

”I have loved ones that I won’t see again in this life,” said Victor Rhett.

The first Monday in March was designated "COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day" in Tacoma and Pierce County.

"We see, week-after-week, the cathartic healing that happens when we can say goodbye, when we can say 'thank you for your life' and remember — the power of remembering,” said Dean Curry, pastor of Our Church.

The crowd recognized the more than 450 people who have died in Pierce County from COVID-19.

"To just take 24 hours to think about those who have been lost, and think about those families who are suffering,” said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards.

It was a time to pause and reflect on those personally affected by COVID-19.

"We all are a part of each other’s family and this loss doesn’t just affect the family who lost someone, it affects the entire city and this entire county,” said Woodards.

Monday provided a show of community support and pain.

"Being here gives me some hope, and remember how important they are and to cherish those memories,” said Rhett.