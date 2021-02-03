Drive-in memorial at Tacoma Dome honors those who died from COVID-19

TACOMA, Wash. — A group gathered at the Tacoma Dome Monday night to honor those who have died from COVID-19. Families and friends were there to remember the names behind the numbers.
”I have loved ones that I won’t see again in this life,” said Victor Rhett.
The first Monday in March was designated "COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day" in Tacoma and Pierce County.
"We see, week-after-week, the cathartic healing that happens when we can say goodbye, when we can say 'thank you for your life' and remember — the power of remembering,” said Dean Curry, pastor of Our Church.
The crowd recognized the more than 450 people who have died in Pierce County from COVID-19.
"To just take 24 hours to think about those who have been lost, and think about those families who are suffering,” said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards.
It was a time to pause and reflect on those personally affected by COVID-19.
"We all are a part of each other’s family and this loss doesn’t just affect the family who lost someone, it affects the entire city and this entire county,” said Woodards.
Monday provided a show of community support and pain.
"Being here gives me some hope, and remember how important they are and to cherish those memories,” said Rhett.
Lights placed near the Tacoma Dome will stay illuminated for 24 hours, in honor of those who lost their lives to COVID-19.