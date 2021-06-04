Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Gov. Inslee and Rep. Schrier touring Yakima's vaccine center

The three are touring Washington state's first federal vaccination site.

Gov. Jay Inslee is being joined by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Rep. Kim Schrier on a tour of the new FEMA Community Vaccination Center in Yakima on Tuesday.

Inslee will also meet with representatives of the Yakima Valley's Latinx and farmworker communities.

The COVID-19 vaccination center at the Central Washington State Fair Park is the state's first federal mass vaccination site. It opened March 31 and is expected to administer about 1,200 doses of vaccine per day. That's according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which operates the site along with state and local officials.

The program also includes mobile vaccination units serving surrounding communities.

Vaccine is delivered to the site directly from the federal government rather than from the state’s weekly allocation.

The additional doses will help vaccinate more Washingtonians, including those in rural and agricultural communities that have been particularly hard-hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.