Doctors hope expanded telemedicine access in Washington state becomes law after pandemic

The coronavirus prompted the state to relax telemedicine restrictions, widening access for patients to get care at home. Doctors hope it stays that way

SEATTLE — Dr. John Scott from UW Medicine says there’s been an unlikely silver lining from the coronavirus – the rise of telemedicine.

“It's like 20 years worth of work in two months,” he said.

Scott says the pandemic caused normally strict state laws to be relaxed, making access to care easier.

“Just to give you some numbers, so we got a pretty well-established telemedicine program and we did 20,000 visits in 2019,” he said. “In February, we did around 250 visits. By April we were over 30,000”.

Dr. Scott says some of the big challenges involved Medicare's restrictions, which often limited who could be reimbursed based on where they live.

“The most relevant ones were around geography. So they only allow people in rural or underserved areas to do telemedicine to get reimbursed. That ruled out about 80% of our whole state,” he said.

Becca Gomez is at high risk of catching the coronavirus and has used telemedicine to get what she needs safely.

“It’s nice to be able to kind of just, like, dial in to your doctor, to my therapist and be able to get the same benefit and the prescription, et cetera without having to expose myself to anybody else,” she said.

Scott says he and his colleagues hope to make the easier access permanent and says the work they're doing now may not have been possible without the pandemic.