Demand rises for flu and COVID vaccines in Washington ahead of holiday travel season

Local healthcare workers told KING 5 Thursday that ahead of Christmas, demand is now rising for immunizations to protect against such viruses.

KENMORE, Wash. — As Washingtonians head for one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, people are already getting sick with the flu, COVID, and more.

Local healthcare workers said demand is rising for immunizations to protect against getting sick ahead of the holidays.

"In the past week or so, we've definitely been seeing the flu shots, especially, go back up," said Matt Binder, co-owner and pharmacist of Ostrom's Drug and Gift.

Michelle Lundeen got the flu and COVID-19 booster shots on Thursday evening at Ostrom's Drug and Gift, a family-run pharmacy in Kenmore. She said she is deliberately choosing to get the protection during this vulnerable time of year.

Referring to last holiday season's Omicron wave, she said, "I don't want that again."

After a trying few years, she added that, for her, getting vaccinated is personal.

"I lost my very, very, very favorite nephew," Lundeen said. "By the time she got him to the ER, he had a 104 temperature and he was in full-blown COVID, and he was just... unfortunately there was just no saving him."

"Actually I've been chastising myself for taking so long to get it done."

But it seems she is not alone. Ostrom's Pharmacy has been giving out about 450 shots a week, according to Binder; a considerable increase since the week before Thanksgiving.

"A bit of an uptick since everybody saw their family, they're back in town," Binder said. "Seeing some illness circulate, that sort of thing."

So with Christmas just 10 days away now, is it too late?

"Preferably a full two weeks," Binder said. "Yeah even within a couple of days, you'll be more protected than if you didn't have the shot at all."

He said that is the case for COVID and the flu.

"We survived it," Lundeen said after getting a shot.

"Here's a 'vaccine queen' sticker, right here," Binder said.

Laughing, Lundeen proudly donned the sticker on her lapel, saying, "This is what you get when you get the Moderna shot. 'Vaccine queen.' There you go."

If you're looking to get some last-minute protection before the holidays, Ostrom's is accepting walk-ins or appointments.