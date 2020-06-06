Delta suspends service to 11 more US cities amid coronavirus travel downturn

That's in addition to suspensions at 10 cities announced last month.

Delta Air Lines announced it is suspending service to 11 more U.S. cities as travel is down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting July 8, Delta operations will be suspended at these airports.

Aspen, CO (ASE)

Bangor, ME (BGR)

Erie, PA (ERI)

Flint, MI (FNT)

Fort Smith, AR (FSM)

Lincoln, NE (LNK)

New Bern/Morehead/Beaufort, NC (EWN)

Peoria, IL (PIA)

Santa Barbara, CA (SBA)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, PA (AVP)

Williston, ND (XWA)

Delta is also indefinitely suspending service to Ottawa International Airport starting June 21.

The suspension is in addition to these 10 airports that were announced on May 9.

Chicago Midway International (MDW)

Oakland International (OAK)

Hollywood Burbank (BUR)

Long Beach (LGB)

T.F. Green International (PVD)

Westchester County (HPN)

Stewart International (SWF)

Akron-Canton Airport (CAK)

Manchester-Boston Regional (MHT)

Newport News/Williamsburg International (PHF)

Delta said it would re-accommodate passengers whose travel is impacted by these suspensions. Delta employees affected by the new suspensions will be provided pay protection options through Sept. 30.