Death at Renton homeless hotel was positive for COVID-19

RENTON, Wash. — Editor's note: This story ran in December, before the reported death.
One person has died in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak at a hotel in Renton where more than 200 homeless are sheltered, according to King County officials.
A post-mortem coronavirus test found the person was positive, according to the King County Medical Examiner. There have only been four deaths of COVID-19 among people staying in shelters, according to a King County online dashboard.
The hotel in Renton, which was formerly a Red Lion property, had an outbreak of 35 cases last month among its homeless guests and housed staff. It's the most seen since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic at any of the hotels the county is using.