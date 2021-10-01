Death at Renton homeless hotel was positive for COVID-19

Since the start of the pandemic, only four people staying in shelters have died of COVID-19, according to a King County online dashboard.

RENTON, Wash. — Editor's note: This story ran in December, before the reported death.

One person has died in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak at a hotel in Renton where more than 200 homeless are sheltered, according to King County officials.

A post-mortem coronavirus test found the person was positive, according to the King County Medical Examiner. There have only been four deaths of COVID-19 among people staying in shelters, according to a King County online dashboard.