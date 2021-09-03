The band's Gorge shows are a longtime time Labor Day weekend tradition.

GEORGE, Wash. — Dave Matthews Band is playing a three day concert at the Gorge Labor Day weekend but things might look a bit different for the jam band.

In a post on Twitter on Friday, the band announced that due to a potential COVID-19 exposure within the organization they will be playing an "alternate format." What that will mean for fans arriving for the concert on Friday has not yet been clarified.

KREM 2 reached out to the bands organizers for an explanation of what the show will look like but have not heard back.

The band is playing Sep. 3-5.

There is already a strict COVID-19 protocol in place for fans this weekend after a large COVID outbreak was linked to the Watershed Festival held at the Gorge in August. The Grant County Health District said in a Facebook post on Aug. 16 that 210 coronavirus cases in a multi-county outbreak linked to the music festival that took place on July 30 through Aug. 1. Cases have been identified among Washington residents in King, Grant, Pierce, Skagit, Kittitas, Okanogan, Whatcom, Kitsap, San Juan, Lincoln and Stevens counties. There was also a case tied to an Oregon resident.

Fans will be required to bring proof of full vaccination at least two weeks after the final dose or bring printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of attendance.