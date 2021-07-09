Cowlitz County morgue, funeral homes ‘maxed out’ as COVID-19 deaths surge

The Cowlitz County coroner said the country morgue and funeral homes are over capacity and staff are “being creative” to maintain cold storage.

LONGVIEW, Wash. — A recent increase in COVID-19 deaths has overwhelmed Cowlitz County's storage capacity, prompting the coroner to ask the commissioners to declare an emergency to allow the county to bring in a refrigeration trailer.

Cowlitz County commissioners agreed Tuesday to the request to help expand capacity until the new morgue is ready for staff to move into in around October 4.

At least eight county residents died of COVID-19 between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6, according to Cowlitz County Health and Human Services. Seven of the residents had been hospitalized, the department said.

Coroner Dr. Tim Davidson said the morgue and all the county’s funeral homes are “maxed out on their storage capabilities.” Altogether, the facilities can typically hold 45 bodies in the county. Right now have about 65.

“We need to get at least one, if not two refrigeration trailers brought into the county,” Davidson said during Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

The Cowlitz County morgue can hold 10 bodies, but Davidson said, “we’re way above that.” The new morgue under construction can hold 50 bodies in cold storage. Davidson said PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center doesn’t have any cold storage.

“We’re just doing our best that we can to preserve the dignity of the deceased from this point forward until they can be processed for their families,” said Davidson.

At least two counties in Oregon requested refrigerated trucks last month to hold bodies because of the rapidly increasing COVID-19 death rate.

Hospitals in Washington state have been under an incredible amount of strain in recent weeks as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rose exponentially through the month of August due to the delta variant.

The Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) reported 251 patients in state hospitals were on ventilators Tuesday morning, which is a 34% increase in just one week. During a press conference Tuesday, WSHA President Cassie Sauer said even with a lag in reporting due to the Labor Day holiday, there was a 7% weekly increase of COVID-19 patients in hospitals, now totaling 1,674 across the state.

The state has far surpassed its previous record of about 1,100 hospitalizations set during last winter’s COVID-19 surge. As of Aug. 30, there were more than 1,500 hospitalized due to the virus, the equivalent of multiple Harborview Medical Centers at capacity.