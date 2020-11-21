"Your choice to gather with those outside your household could lead to additional cases of COVID-19 and even death," the health district said.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash — The Grant County Health District is reporting that staff at long-term care facilities that have seen at least seven deaths due to coronavirus outbreaks attended a "superspreader" wedding near Ritzville in November.

The health district reported more than one dozen COVID-19-related deaths in two days as of Thursday, Dec. 3.

Health officials reported 10 additional coronavirus deaths on Thursday in addition to eight deaths one day earlier for a total of 18. Seven of the eight deaths reported on Wednesday, Dec. 2 were associated with three long-term care facilities in Grant County, according to the health district, with four more deaths pending death certificate review.

On Friday, Nov. 20, the health district said there were outbreaks at McKay Healthcare and Rehab Center in Soap Lake, Lake Ridge Center and Columbia Crest in Moses Lake.

Twenty-six coronavirus deaths were reported in Grant County in November compared to four deaths in October, according to data provided by GCHD. Four deaths were reported in September, along with eight deaths in August.

Forty-eight percent of all deaths in Grant County have been affiliated with long-term care facilities.

Long-term care facilities are associated with more than 50% of Washington state coronavirus deaths but only 6% of the state’s overall cases, according to a report recently released by the state Department of Health.

GCHD confirmed on Thursday that employees at some local long-term care facilities attended a coronavirus "super-spreader" wedding near Ritzville in November. At least 40 COVID-19 cases were connected to the event with more than 300 guests.

The health district could not pinpoint for certain if the employees who attended the wedding spread COVID-19 to coworkers or residents at the long-term care facilities.

One of the deaths reported at McKay Healthcare and Rehab Center was a woman in her 90s, according to the health district. Three deaths were also reported at Lake Ridge Center, including a woman in her 60s, a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s.

Three more deaths were reported at Columbia Crest, including a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s.

One other death was a resident of a long-term care facility in Ephrata, a woman in her 80s, according to the health district.

GCHD requested an Isolation and Quarantine strike team from the Washington Department of Health who has been onsite to assist McKay with additional precautions to reduce the spread of the virus.

Both facilities are in communication with GCHD constantly and have received consultation from the Dept. of Health Isolation and Quarantine team.