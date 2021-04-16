Washington state boosts COVID-19 testing for variants, even as vaccinations on the rise

Washington is among the top states in the nation that tests viruses specifically for variants, which may spread more easily than the original virus.

SEATTLE — Washington's COVID-19 testing capabilities remain a critical part of managing the pandemic, even as vaccinations increase among the population that is now fully eligible for the shot.

Laboratories affiliated with the Washington State Department of Health are increasing genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 to detect ever-spreading variants of the virus.

Genomic sequencing, also known as genotyping, is a process that studies a virus's genetic makeup to detect mutations or variants.

Dr. Scott Lindquist, state epidemiologist at the Washington Department of Health, said Washington is among the top five states in the U.S. that are checking positive COVID-19 tests for specific variants.

About a thousand COVID-19 tests are collected a day in Washington, according to Lindquist. The Department of Health currently genotypes about 5% of all positive COVID-19 tests — ahead of the national average of genotyping !% to 2%, Lindquist said.

"The last thing on my mind before I go to bed and the first thing when I wake up is COVID and concern about variants and our case count," Lindquist said.

Lindquist said testing is still important at this stage of the pandemic, even as vaccinations increase. People who have been vaccinated should still get tested if they feel symptoms, Lindquist said.

In the latest Washington Department of Health report on variants released Wednesday, the B.1.427 and B.1.429 variants, commonly known as the "California variants," and the "UK variant," known as B.1.1.7, are already spreading at a rapid rate in Washington.

"The B.1.1.7 is doubling every two weeks," Lindquist said.

The Biden Administration is pumping $1 billion to expand genomic testing efforts to fight variants. Washington will receive $5 million of that in May.