MultiCare Auburn Medical Center confirms 8 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

A patient on the fourth floor at the hospital tested positive last week.

AUBURN, Wash. — MultiCare Auburn Medical Center reports at least five employees and eight patients tested positive for the coronavirus after an outbreak on a fourth floor unit of the hospital.

One patient died after the outbreak was detected late last week, according to a statement from the hospital.

The MultiCare system which owns the hospital tested all 40 patients in the unit and 212 staffers who had worked there over a two-week period before the first positive test was reported. Officials say the hospital received results from all of the patients and 156 staffers.

MultiCare administration says they will continue to collaborate with Public Health - Seattle & King County to try and identify the root of transmission, determine connections between cases, and complete follow-up testing.