King County to release new COVID-19 outbreak location data Wednesday

SEATTLE — Public Health – Seattle & King County officials are expected to release new data Wednesday showing the areas where people most frequently reported novel coronavirus exposure.

The Washington State Department of Health already keeps track of the industries with the highest number of reported cases in the state.

At the top of the list is the food service industry with more than 160 cases reported as of Nov. 14.

The agriculture, employer housing and produce packing industry have the second-highest number of cases with over 120.

The construction and childcare industries were also high on the list.

Public Health – Seattle & King County officials also already track cases in neighborhoods, even by city and zip code.