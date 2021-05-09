COVID-19 leaves imprint on Labor Day weekend in western Washington

Masks, vaccines, and mandates made an impact on Labor Day weekend this year.

SEATTLE — Many might have used the Labor Day weekend to get away or enjoy a festival but COVID-19 had an impact on how many experienced the holiday this year.

Whether you like a little music, a little traveling, or enjoy the fair it's hard to get away from the impacts of mask and vaccine mandates in western Washington.

The Washington State Ferry System warned riders that they may see some disruption in sailings due to workers calling in "sick" over Governor Jay Inslee's vaccine mandate for state workers.

The PAX West gaming event and Day in Day Out music festival required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

The Washington State Fair in Puyallup returned after a year away. Fair organizers said crowds seemed to be on track with what they had seen in 2019. This year, everyone who entered had to wear a mask, except for children under 5 or people who are eating.

"It's not my favorite but I understand it helps protect other people so I'm willing to help protect other people,” Olympia mother Amber Young said.

Young said it didn't take away from their enjoyment of the day.

You might not have been able to see them, but from the screams you could hear, you could tell there were plenty of smiles as fair attendees went on rides and played games.

“This was the first year they got on rides so they were ecstatic. They had so much fun,” Marti Adolf said.

The Adolf family came from Everett with their two young children and knew it would mean enjoying the day with a mask on

"It was awesome. We got some tickets for them to go on rides, we went shopping a little bit. It was a lot of fun.”

Many at the fair seemed to have no problem wearing a mask, they’re just happy to see activities return.