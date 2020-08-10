COVID-19 cases in UW Greek row outbreak top 200

University of Washington officials say as of Thursday morning, 215 positive cases have been confirmed among 15 fraternities and sororities.

SEATTLE — University of Washington COVID-19 cases among students in more than a dozen sororities and fraternities have topped 200.

University spokesman Victor Balta says as of Thursday morning, 215 positive cases have been confirmed among 15 fraternities and sororities. That’s up from 179 cases as of Tuesday, and 131 cases on Friday.

Students who have tested positive or have COVID-like symptoms are being told to isolate in their current place of residence, according to the university.

The university is not aware of any students who have been hospitalized or reported severe symptoms of the virus.

As a result of the outbreak, University officials have been warning students there could be consequences if they choose to ignore COVID-19 safety precautions.

In the letter on Wednesday, Vice President for Student Life Denzil Suite urged students to limit gatherings to a maximum of five masked, socially distanced people per week, even if they live in the same house or residence.

Another letter - sent to chapter presidents of residential-based fraternities and sororities, advisors, house corporation presidents, the Interfraternity Council, and the Panhellenic Association - warned of action that could be taken should students or groups of students continue to fail to comply with university and public health guidance for disease control measures.

The university said action against students or groups includes:

Triggering an investigation through the UW Student Code of Conduct, with outcomes that may result in "disciplinary sanctions" ranging from "reprimand to suspension or dismissal from the university," the letter states.

Notice to landlords regarding gatherings, parties, and disregard for COVID-19 prevention. Threats to public safety can be "grounds for legal action involving a landlord. For Greek houses, that includes formal communication with house corporations and/or advisory boards.

An order from Public Health -Seattle & King County to comply with prevention and control measures. Court orders can be specific to a fraternity, sorority, another group, or an individual. Failure to comply would result in a court order for compliance issued by a judge.