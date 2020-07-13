COVID-19 cases growing fastest among people under 40 in Washington

More young people across Washington are contracting coronavirus as restrictions are lifted.

Coronavirus cases across Washington state are increasing fastest among people under 40 years old.

That’s according to the Washington State Department of Health’s most recent situation report, released Friday.

The trend is especially pronounced in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties. In Pierce County, 40% of COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks were among people in their 20s. In King County, three-quarters of recent cases were among people under 40, and in Snohomish County, more than half of new cases were between 10 and 39.

There are now 40,656 total confirmed cases and 1,438 deaths statewide, according to DOH.

Deaths have not increased significantly, but public health officials warned an uptick in cases among young people could lead to the virus spreading to an older, more vulnerable population.

Coronavirus transmission seems to be slowing in Yakima County — once the state's hotspot — but is "likely increasing everywhere else." The seven-day average of new cases now exceeds the peak set in early March.