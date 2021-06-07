Correctional officer's COVID-19 related death considered ‘line of duty’ death

The memorial for Gabe Forrest is planned for Wednesday morning.

HOQUIAM, Wash. — Friends, family, and coworkers of Gabe Forrest will honor the correctional officer’s life with a memorial service Wednesday in Hoquiam.

“If they didn’t get a chance to meet Gabe, they missed out,” said Forrest’s brother, Tyson Forrest.

Gabe Forrest died in June from COVID-19. While it’s unknown how he got the virus, the state considers it a “line of duty” death.

Forrest is the third Department of Corrections officer to die from COVID. Berisford Morse died in May and David Christensen died in December.

Forrest worked at Stafford Creek Corrections Center near Aberdeen for more than 18 years. He was elected “Correctional Officer of the Year” in 2018.

"I've heard some of his coworkers say that some of the inmates are grieving ... because he treated you with respect,” Tyson Forrest said.

Jerrod Crow worked with Forrest at Stafford Creek. Crow said the pandemic made working in prisons difficult.

“We weren’t ready for this. No one was ready for this,” Crow said.

He said COVID deaths among officers and inmates has taken a toll on morale over the past year-plus. But that wasn't the case for Forrest.

“He made everybody better,” Forrest said. “I think he stayed there for us. I think deep down he knew he was a cornerstone for us.”